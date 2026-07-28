Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,335 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 524.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Express from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $385.00 to $382.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $335.63 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $332.96 and its 200 day moving average is $329.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.53 per share, ahead of the $4.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10% year over year. Management maintained its 2026 earnings outlook of $17.30–$17.90 per share. American Express Just Reported Its Second Quarter

American Express reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $4.53 per share, ahead of the $4.41 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 10% year over year. Management maintained its 2026 earnings outlook of $17.30–$17.90 per share. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed its 2026 revenue-growth outlook at approximately 10%, with analysts viewing planned investment in customers, technology and strategic capabilities as constructive for sustaining long-term growth. One analyst retained a $415 price target. AXP Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Reinvestment Strategy

Management raised or reaffirmed its 2026 revenue-growth outlook at approximately 10%, with analysts viewing planned investment in customers, technology and strategic capabilities as constructive for sustaining long-term growth. One analyst retained a $415 price target. Positive Sentiment: Strong card-fee performance and spending by premium customers suggest American Express continues to benefit from affluent borrowers, supporting its differentiated business model. Warren Buffett’s long-term ownership was also highlighted as a sign of the company’s compounding potential. Meet the Dividend Growth Stock That Warren Buffett Held for Decades

Strong card-fee performance and spending by premium customers suggest American Express continues to benefit from affluent borrowers, supporting its differentiated business model. Warren Buffett’s long-term ownership was also highlighted as a sign of the company’s compounding potential. Neutral Sentiment: Several research reports describe AXP as a high-quality franchise with durable revenue momentum, but valuation has become a key consideration after the stock’s strong performance. American Express: A Strong Business Model That Delivers

Several research reports describe AXP as a high-quality franchise with durable revenue momentum, but valuation has become a key consideration after the stock’s strong performance. Negative Sentiment: Investors were concerned that operating expenses are rising as American Express reinvests for growth. Although earnings exceeded expectations, reported sales of roughly $14.99 billion were below consensus, and analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter. Analysts Cut Forecasts Following Q2 Earnings

Investors were concerned that operating expenses are rising as American Express reinvests for growth. Although earnings exceeded expectations, reported sales of roughly $14.99 billion were below consensus, and analysts trimmed forecasts after the quarter. Negative Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target from $324 to $315 and assigned a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be fully valued and that near-term expense growth could weigh on earnings.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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