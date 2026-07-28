Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 142.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $214.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $241.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $830.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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