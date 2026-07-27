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Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 750.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,059.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the sale, the director owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,575,653.55. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Record demand for Costco Gas is driving more store visits, which can support merchandise sales and membership renewals by increasing overall customer traffic. Costco Gas Demand Hits Record as Low Prices Drive Member Visits
  • Positive Sentiment: Costco was highlighted as a stock that can hold up if inflation stays elevated, with its membership model and scale seen as a defensive advantage for investors. 2 Stocks Built to Thrive If Inflation Refuses to Fade (COST)
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Costco favorably overall, with the company reported to have a “Moderate Buy” consensus recommendation. Costco Wholesale Corporation NASDAQ: COST Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts
  • Neutral Sentiment: Some shoppers may be eligible for cash from Costco’s $14 million settlement in Washington, which is a consumer-relations issue but does not appear large enough to materially change the investment case. Some Costco shoppers could qualify for cash in settlement payout
  • Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed 0 shares reported, offering no meaningful new signal on trading pressure or sentiment.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $935.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $965.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $980.66. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,096.50. The firm has a market cap of $414.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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