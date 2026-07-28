Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,662 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 494.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,402 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:GS opened at $1,046.53 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $694.05 and a 12 month high of $1,153.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,049.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $952.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $308.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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