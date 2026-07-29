Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,404 United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

UTHR stock opened at $523.63 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $546.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.58, for a total value of $5,785,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,921,276.08. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,833 shares of company stock worth $285,561,257. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $648.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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