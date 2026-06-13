Gator Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,732 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broyhill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Broyhill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,543 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 68,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $23,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 80,340 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

HD stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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