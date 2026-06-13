Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,771 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $274.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $228.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.56. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here