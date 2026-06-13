Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $6.29 Million in TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 470,125 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $6,290,000. TFS Financial accounts for 1.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of TFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the bank's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the bank's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 7,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $110,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,943 shares in the company, valued at $791,596.55. The trade was a 16.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $100,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 21,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $323,485.80. This trade represents a 23.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $529,200 and have sold 38,777 shares worth $595,709. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.7%

TFSL stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. TFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is 342.42%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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