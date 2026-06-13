Gator Capital Management LLC Invests $9.33 Million in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,270 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $9,331,000. Voya Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Gator Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Voya Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,262,031 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $318,800,000 after buying an additional 444,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,495,319 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $261,436,000 after buying an additional 121,799 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,536 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $242,716,000 after buying an additional 219,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,706,354 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $201,596,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,741 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $182,558,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $359,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $259,830. This represents a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Voya Financial's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Voya Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Voya Financial wasn't on the list.

While Voya Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here