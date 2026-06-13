Gator Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 12,120.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $224,028,000 after buying an additional 2,721,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $213,133,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $67,741,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $56,747,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Trimble by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after buying an additional 675,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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