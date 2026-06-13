Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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PJT Partners Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE PJT opened at $152.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.85. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.99.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. PJT Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PJT Partners from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $173.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $457,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $312,786.36. This represents a 59.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,225,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,406.54. The trade was a 12.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm's dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

Further Reading

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