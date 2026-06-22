GATX Corporation $GATX Holdings Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,545 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 111,935 shares during the quarter. GATX accounts for 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.68% of GATX worth $102,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,011 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 20,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,834 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 280.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,690 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 39,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GATX by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,613 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $217.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GATX

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $177.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.94. GATX Corporation has a one year low of $148.20 and a one year high of $205.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.17.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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