GATX Corporation $GATX is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's 2nd Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,637 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 28,902 shares during the quarter. GATX comprises 2.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.35% of GATX worth $203,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GATX by 270,265.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 640,765 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $108,674,000 after acquiring an additional 640,528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GATX by 681.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 574,333 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $100,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,857 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in GATX by 429.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,835 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 152,361 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GATX during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,489,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GATX by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,613 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GATX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of GATX opened at $172.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. GATX Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $205.56. The stock's 50 day moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.88%.The company had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. GATX's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded GATX from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $217.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, EVP Brian L. Glassberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $396,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,396,159.89. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.29, for a total value of $509,372.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,433. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,525. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company's stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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