GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires 95,172 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,646 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 95,172 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Upstart worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 20.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,017 shares of the company's stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $27.59 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.46). Upstart had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $308.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Upstart from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Upstart from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Sanjay Datta sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $456,150.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 313,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,535,237.96. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea Blankmeyer sold 7,044 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $208,713.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,408.29. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 33,346 shares of company stock worth $991,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company's stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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