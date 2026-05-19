GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $157.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,131 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 50,016 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.8% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $157,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.23.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

GOOGL stock opened at $396.94 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $331.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.00 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,931 shares of company stock valued at $36,886,538. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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