GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,519 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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