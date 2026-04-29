GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Purchases 78,555 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 568.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,381 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Netflix by 886.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Netflix by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $388.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Loop Capital set a $104.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance upped their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,658.50. The trade was a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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