GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 194,171 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,656 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 194,171 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.2% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $142,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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