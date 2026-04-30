GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 2,732 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $765.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $767.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total transaction of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $810.23 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $845.27. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $744.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $376.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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