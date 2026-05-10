GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd Has $102.94 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,833 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 65,008 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 14.2% of GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $102,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Uber Technologies News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.40.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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