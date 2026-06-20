GDS Holdings $GDS is MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd's 7th Largest Position

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,171 shares of the company's stock after selling 72,532 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up 8.5% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd's holdings in GDS were worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 1,123.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,354,036.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,356,991.25. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company's stock.

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.17. GDS Holdings has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $426.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler set a $36.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised GDS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDS

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

See Also

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