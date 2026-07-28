GDS Holdings $GDS Shares Purchased by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 640.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,979 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 675,531 shares during the period. GDS makes up about 1.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of GDS worth $31,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the company's stock worth $324,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GDS by 77.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,115,000 after buying an additional 3,062,658 shares in the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,974,298 shares of the company's stock worth $103,803,000 after buying an additional 566,345 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP increased its position in shares of GDS by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,167,199 shares of the company's stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 518,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of GDS by 62.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,892,103 shares of the company's stock worth $73,224,000 after acquiring an additional 724,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company's stock.

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GDS Stock Down 0.8%

GDS stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.56. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $426.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded GDS from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler set a $36.00 target price on GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.33.

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Insider Transactions at GDS

In other GDS news, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,991.25. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of GDS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.99% of the company's stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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