GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,050 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $33,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the company's stock worth $20,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 450,383 shares of the company's stock worth $135,484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $332.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $346.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.17. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $232.24 and a 52 week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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