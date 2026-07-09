GE Aerospace $GE is Hoertkorn Richard Charles' 6th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,548 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,095 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises about 5.2% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $357.56.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $327.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $246.75 and a 52-week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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