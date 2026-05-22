GE Aerospace $GE is Newport Trust Company LLC's 5th Largest Position

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,702,208 shares of the company's stock after selling 255,785 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 7.2% of Newport Trust Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC owned about 0.93% of GE Aerospace worth $2,988,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $302.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.81 and a 200 day moving average of $305.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $228.01 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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