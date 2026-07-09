GE Aerospace $GE Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,697 shares of the company's stock after selling 127,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of GE Aerospace worth $642,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $356.30 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $246.75 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, President Capital cut their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $357.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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