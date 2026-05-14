GE Aerospace $GE Position Raised by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,246 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. President Capital lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $307.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.18. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $220.45 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here