GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $124,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday. President Capital dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $360.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $359.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $374.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.25. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $251.40 and a 52 week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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