GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE GE opened at $353.21 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $333.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $254.66 and a twelve month high of $382.97. The stock has a market cap of $368.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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