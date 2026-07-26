GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Themes Management Co LLC

Themes Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 4.7% of Themes Management Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Themes Management Co LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,444,736,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,026,006 shares of the company's stock worth $3,128,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,937 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 382.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock worth $849,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, President Capital decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $353.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $341.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $261.71 and a 12-month high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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