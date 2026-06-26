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GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its GE Aerospace stake by 25.4% in the first quarter, selling 4,010 shares and leaving it with 11,747 shares valued at about $3.33 million.
  • GE Aerospace recently authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, which will be paid on July 27, reinforcing continued shareholder returns and cash-flow strength.
  • The company beat earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting EPS of $1.86 versus the $1.60 estimate, while revenue rose 24.6% year over year; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $348.22.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. President Capital reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GE stock opened at $370.74 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $313.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $243.34 and a twelve month high of $379.67. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is 23.15%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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