GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,106 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,963 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,444,736,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after buying an additional 2,185,321 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 28,277.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.61.

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Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $360.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.09. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $254.66 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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