GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,350 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.9% in the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,260 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of GE opened at $370.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $243.34 and a one year high of $379.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.61.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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