GE Aerospace $GE Stock Position Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 170.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,699 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $51,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $334.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $303.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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