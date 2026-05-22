GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,842 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 198,168 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $48,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,922,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084,337 shares of the company's stock worth $156,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,992 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,914 shares of the company's stock worth $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 980,756 shares of the company's stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.92 per share, for a total transaction of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,847 shares of company stock valued at $719,555. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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