GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,359 shares of the company's stock after selling 156,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $130,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $921,817.34. The trade was a 229.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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