GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,328 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company's stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.21.

View Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, Director Kevin Lobo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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