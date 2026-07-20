GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,058.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,037.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $910.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $284.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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