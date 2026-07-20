GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $1,058.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,037.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $910.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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