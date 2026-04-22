GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,815,463 shares of the company's stock worth $15,259,028,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,238,278 shares of the company's stock worth $6,910,417,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,877,458 shares of the company's stock worth $1,769,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,375,738 shares of the company's stock worth $1,460,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $990.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $721.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $317.60 and a one year high of $1,016.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. Glj Research lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of GE Vernova from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $820.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $919.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEV

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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