GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,474 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $32,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,024.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $970.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $785.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $446.50 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on GE Vernova’s role in the AI power buildout, pointing to surging electrification demand, an expanding backlog, and grid modernization opportunities that could support future revenue growth. Can GE Vernova Benefit From the Global Grid Modernization Boom?

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on GE Vernova’s role in the AI power buildout, pointing to surging electrification demand, an expanding backlog, and grid modernization opportunities that could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing financial stability and returning cash to shareholders, though the yield remains modest. GE Vernova Declares Third Quarter 2026 Dividend

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing financial stability and returning cash to shareholders, though the yield remains modest. Neutral Sentiment: SeQent and Velotic expanded their partnership to support real-time alarm notification across Proficy software, including products formerly part of GE Vernova’s manufacturing software business; this is more of an ecosystem update than a direct earnings driver. SeQent and Velotic Deepen Long-Standing Partnership...

SeQent and Velotic expanded their partnership to support real-time alarm notification across Proficy software, including products formerly part of GE Vernova’s manufacturing software business; this is more of an ecosystem update than a direct earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including a sale by CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin, may create some caution, though the transaction appears relatively limited compared with the company’s overall valuation and recent bullish operating narrative. GE Vernova NYSE: GEV CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin Sells 2,333 Shares

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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