GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,459 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $61,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of GEV opened at $1,076.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.47 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average price is $914.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $741.83.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $24.02 (from $22.15) and maintains a Strong‑Buy, signaling higher analyst expectations versus the consensus; this supports the stock’s momentum. MarketBeat GEV page

Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS forecast sharply to $24.02 (from $22.15) and maintains a Strong‑Buy, signaling higher analyst expectations versus the consensus; this supports the stock’s momentum. Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target (to $1,300) and reiterated a Buy, reflecting confidence in electrification/decarbonization tailwinds that justify higher multiples. Argus backs GE Vernova

Argus raised its price target (to $1,300) and reiterated a Buy, reflecting confidence in electrification/decarbonization tailwinds that justify higher multiples. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings massively beat estimates (huge EPS print) and the stock hit new highs as investors priced in stronger margins and order momentum for turbines and grid equipment. Q1 beat and rally

Q1 earnings massively beat estimates (huge EPS print) and the stock hit new highs as investors priced in stronger margins and order momentum for turbines and grid equipment. Positive Sentiment: GEV won a sizable contract to modernize Egyptian power plants (Bahna & Nubaria), adding visible backlog in the Middle East/North Africa and reinforcing growth in services and grid upgrades. Egypt contract

GEV won a sizable contract to modernize Egyptian power plants (Bahna & Nubaria), adding visible backlog in the Middle East/North Africa and reinforcing growth in services and grid upgrades. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile investor interest (e.g., Philippe Laffont among top picks) and coverage pieces touting GEV as a multi‑year growth story have increased demand from institutional and retail flows. Laffont picks

High‑profile investor interest (e.g., Philippe Laffont among top picks) and coverage pieces touting GEV as a multi‑year growth story have increased demand from institutional and retail flows. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces highlight GEV surpassing GE Aerospace in market cap and attribute part of the surge to AI‑driven demand for gas turbines—this is momentum‑supporting but may already be priced in. Fool: market cap milestone

Media pieces highlight GEV surpassing GE Aerospace in market cap and attribute part of the surge to AI‑driven demand for gas turbines—this is momentum‑supporting but may already be priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks, Yahoo and other outlets note heavy investor attention and strong YTD performance; useful context but not an immediate directional catalyst. Zacks coverage

Zacks, Yahoo and other outlets note heavy investor attention and strong YTD performance; useful context but not an immediate directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas downgraded the stock, triggering some profit‑taking after the large run; sell‑side caution can amplify short‑term pullbacks. BNP Paribas downgrade

BNP Paribas downgraded the stock, triggering some profit‑taking after the large run; sell‑side caution can amplify short‑term pullbacks. Negative Sentiment: Analyses flag valuation and execution risks (peak margin expectations, supply chain/upside sustainability), which could cap upside and increase volatility. Seeking Alpha warning signs

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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