GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 168.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,716 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of GeneDx worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in GeneDx by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded GeneDx from “strong sell” to “hold,” indicating a less bearish view of the shares, although the rating does not represent a bullish recommendation. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded GeneDx from “strong sell” to “hold,” indicating a less bearish view of the shares, although the rating does not represent a bullish recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: The numerous announcements largely repeat the same legal notice: investors who purchased GeneDx shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026, may apply to lead the lawsuit by August 3. The notices are investor-solicitation releases rather than new operational or financial developments. Rosen Law Firm deadline notice

The numerous announcements largely repeat the same legal notice: investors who purchased GeneDx shares between April 16, 2025, and May 4, 2026, may apply to lead the lawsuit by August 3. The notices are investor-solicitation releases rather than new operational or financial developments. Negative Sentiment: Several firms, including Hagens Berman, Rosen Law Firm, Robbins Geller, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, confirmed or promoted a securities-fraud class action against GeneDx. The lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws and claims that the company made misleading statements regarding acquisition performance and related business prospects. Hagens Berman class action notice

Several firms, including Hagens Berman, Rosen Law Firm, Robbins Geller, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and others, confirmed or promoted a securities-fraud class action against GeneDx. The lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws and claims that the company made misleading statements regarding acquisition performance and related business prospects. Negative Sentiment: One notice links the allegations to an asserted 49% stock decline, citing a reported $51 million acquisition expectation followed by a $31.2 million write-off within roughly 12 months. These allegations have not been proven in court, but the litigation creates potential legal costs, reputational risk, and uncertainty for shareholders. Kahn Swick and Foti class action notice

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of GeneDx from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.95. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.92.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,881,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,367,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $143,441,186.40. The trade was a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 533,758 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.86 per share, with a total value of $20,208,077.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,761,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,425,836.88. This represents a 16.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and have sold 19,135 shares valued at $1,128,499. Corporate insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

See Also

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