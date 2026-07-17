Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan kept an overweight rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to $162 from $164 , which still implies upside from current levels. Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target cut

JPMorgan kept an rating on Procter & Gamble while only trimming its price target to , which still implies upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage suggests PG may still be undervalued based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to 7,000 non-manufacturing jobs could support margins and cash flow over time. Yahoo Finance article on valuation and job cuts

Recent coverage suggests PG may still be based on DCF and earnings-multiple checks, and management’s plan to cut up to could support margins and cash flow over time. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble announced a quarterly dividend , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. TipRanks dividend declaration article

Procter & Gamble announced a , reinforcing its appeal as a defensive income stock for investors. Neutral Sentiment: PG recently outperformed the broader market , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on PG outperformance

PG recently , showing relative strength even without a major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another “tricky” quarter , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Yahoo Finance UBS sector outlook article

UBS warned that consumer staple companies likely faced another , which highlights a potentially tougher operating backdrop for the sector, though PG-specific details were not provided. Negative Sentiment: The broader consumer-staples outlook may be pressured by slower earnings growth, which could limit how much investors are willing to pay for PG despite its defensive profile.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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