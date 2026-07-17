Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,782 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,358.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $126,362,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,756 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 16,739 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $1,073.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.59 and a 12 month high of $1,143.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,039.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $909.48.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Weiss Ratings cut United Rentals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,209.00 to $1,421.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,131.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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