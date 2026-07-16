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Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
ASML logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Geneos Wealth Management reduced its ASML stake by 15.9% in the first quarter, selling 1,348 shares and leaving it with 7,118 shares worth about $9.4 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with several other funds also adjusting positions and institutions owning about 26.07% of ASML’s shares.
  • ASML’s stock and fundamentals remain strong: shares were up 2.3% to $1,816.64, and the company recently reported strong earnings with $10.15 billion in quarterly revenue and $8.28 EPS.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASML.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 153.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,816.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,723.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,493.66. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,999.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,891.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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