General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company $BA

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,054 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 502.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $22,398,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $7,961,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $55,787,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Boeing by 103.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,825,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,274. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here