General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,639 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 4,352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They set an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.68.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.16. 49,762,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,571,096. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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