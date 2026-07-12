General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,890 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 154,890 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Uranium Energy worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. 5,894,695 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,559. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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