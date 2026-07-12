General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $15.06 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 204.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Article Title

Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Article Title

Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Positive Sentiment: News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Article Title

News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Article Title

Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Negative Sentiment: MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Article Title

MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Negative Sentiment: After a big advance over the past year, some investors and commentators are questioning whether Marvell’s valuation already reflects much of the AI optimism, which can weigh on the shares near term. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.97.

View Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $7.46 on Friday, reaching $235.81. 15,057,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,041,692. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day moving average of $144.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a market capitalization of $206.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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